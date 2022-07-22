CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Students who are waiting for CBSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022 can heave a sigh of relief. After CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 was declared, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced that it will declare the CBSE 10th Result 2022 today. The board will share the CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022 today (July 22) at 2 pm. CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 will be available online on results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Term 2 Result date and time was announced by the board on Friday morning. Stay tuned to India.com to check all updates related to CBSE Class 10th Result toppers list, pass percentage, marksheet and other details.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Results Declared, Direct Link Activated at cbse.gov.in; Trivandrum Best Performing District | LIVE

