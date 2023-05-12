Home

CBSE 10th Result 2023 Declared; Check Topper List, Pass Percentage Here

Students can check and download the CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023 at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result for the Secondary School Examination(Class 10) examinations today, May 12, 2023. Students who have enrolled in class X of a school affiliated with the CBSE board can check and download the CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023 at , . This year, the overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 result is 93.12%.

Check CBSE Class 10th Topper List Here

