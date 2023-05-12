Home

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Expected Today at cbse.gov.in: Report

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: CBSE is expected to declare CBSE Class 10th Result today, May 12, 2023.

CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2023: Check Pass Percentage Of Boys In Last 5 Years.(Photo Credit: India.com)

CBSE 10th Result 2023 Expected Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the exam conducting body is expected to announce the CBSE Result 2023 for Class 10 examinations anytime soon. Although there is no official confirmation on when the CBSE 10th Result 2023 will be declared, media reports suggest that the board is expected to declare CBSE Class 10th Result today, May 12, 2023. Once declared, students who have appeared for the examination can check and view their mark sheet by logging into the official website – , and .

This year, CBSE conducted the Class 10 Board examination from February 15 to March 21, 2023. In addition to the official result CBSE website, the Class 10 scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website,

CBSE 10th result 2023 – Highlights

Exam conducting authority – Central Board of Secondary Education

– Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 Exam dates – Feb 15 to March 21, 2023

– Feb 15 to March 21, 2023 CBSE 10th result date(tentative): May 12, 2023

May 12, 2023 CBSE 12th result date(tentative):

CBSE 10th result date: to be announced soon

CBSE 10th Result 2023: How To Check 10th Marksheet at cbse.gov.in?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Click on the link that reads, “Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2023.” Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. Submit details and CBSE 10th mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

In 2022, CBSE declared the Class 10th and 12th results on July 22. There are chances that the CBSE Results 2023 might be declared together. Students must visit the CBSE website regularly to avoid being victimised by false information and fake news.

