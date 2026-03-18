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CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE 10th result expected soon at cbse.gov.in; How to download marks, official websites, trends

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the CBSE Class 10th result 2026 anytime soon.

Published date india.com Published: March 18, 2026 8:06 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
CBSE Board Exam Big Update
CBSE Board Exam Big Update

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the CBSE Class 10th result 2026 anytime soon. At present, CBSE has not released any exact date and time for the declaration of CBSE 10th result. The cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in will host the CBSE Class 10th Result. Students who have appeared for the CBSE Secondary School Main Examination or CBSE Class 10th exam must keep their CBSE Roll number handy to access the CBSE Class 10 Result. This year, the CBSE examination was conducted from February 17 to March 11. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE Result 2026.

Live Updates

  • Mar 18, 2026 8:07 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Alternative Ways to Check CBSE Class 10th Marks

    The CBSE result link will be available on the DigiLocker application and website – digilocker.gov.in. DigiLocker also generates CBSE board mark sheets, certificates, and migration certificates. Applicants and interested students must download the application and register to receive their results. Ahead of the results, Students must activate their CBSE DigiLocker Account.

  • Mar 18, 2026 8:07 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026: How to download CBSE 10th Marks at cbse.gov.in?

    1. Visit CBSE’s website: Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
    2. Find the CBSE Result link: Click on the link that reads, “Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2026.”
    3. Login Details: Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. Click on the ‘Submit’ option to submit the details.
    4. CBSE Result appears on the screen: Your CBSE 10th mark sheet 2026 will appear on the screen.
    5. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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