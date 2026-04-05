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CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE Board 10th Results download link to soon release at results.cbse.nic.in; How to check marks

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CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE Board 10th Results download link to soon release at results.cbse.nic.in; How to check marks

The CBSE 10th result link can be accessed at https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and https://results.cbse.nic.in/.

This year, the CBSE will conduct two 10th board exams.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 download link will be released soon. At present, the board officials have not announced the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date and time. The CBSE 10th result link can be accessed at https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and https://results.cbse.nic.in/. The CBSE result page will display the “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026” when the marks are announced. The Central Board of Secondary Education is responsible for conducting the CBSE Class 10th board examination.

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Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE Class 10th Result 2026.

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