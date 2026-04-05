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CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE Board 10th Results download link to soon release at results.cbse.nic.in; How to check marks

The CBSE 10th result link can be accessed at https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and https://results.cbse.nic.in/.

Published date india.com Updated: April 5, 2026 9:46 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th and 12th board exams are scheduled to begin on February 17th.
This year, the CBSE will conduct two 10th board exams.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 download link will be released soon. At present, the board officials have not announced the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 date and time. The CBSE 10th result link can be accessed at https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and https://results.cbse.nic.in/. The CBSE result page will display the “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026” when the marks are announced. The Central Board of Secondary Education is responsible for conducting the CBSE Class 10th board examination.

Login details required to check CBSE Class 10th Result 2026

  • Roll number
  • School number
  • Admit card ID
  • Date of birth
  • Security pin

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE Class 10th Result 2026. 

Live Updates

  • Apr 5, 2026 9:14 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 expected date: When will CBSE Board 10th Results be announced at results.cbse.nic.in?

    Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at https://www.cbse.gov.in/ and https://results.cbse.nic.in/.

    Look for the CBSE 10th result link. Click on the link that reads, “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026.”

    Enter the login details such as roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin.

    Your CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

  • Apr 5, 2026 9:13 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: CBSE Board 10th Results Date

    The CBSE Class 10 Board Examination was held from February 17 to March 11, 2026. Since this year’s exams wrapped up in March, the results are likely to be announced in May, following the usual timeline. However, it is not confirmed. In May 2025, the CBSE Class 10th Result was announced on May 13. In May 2024, CBSE Class 10th results were also released on May 13. Likewise, the CBSE 10th result 2023 will be announced on May 12, 2023.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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