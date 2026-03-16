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CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: When Will Board announce CBSE 10th result? Check expected date, past year’s trends, steps to download

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in will host the CBSE Class 10th Result. 

Published date india.com Published: March 16, 2026 11:23 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
CBSE board exams 2026
CBSE board exams 2026

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the CBSE Class 10th result on its website. The cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in will host the CBSE Class 10th Result. Students who have appeared for the CBSE Secondary School Main Examination or CBSE Class 10th exam must keep their CBSE Roll number handy to access the CBSE Class 10 Result from cbse.gov.in. This year, the CBSE examination was conducted from February 17 to March 11. At present, CBSE has not released any date or time for the declaration of the CBSE Result. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE Result 2026.

Live Updates

  • Mar 16, 2026 12:01 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: One of the most convenient methods of checking your CBSE results is to go to your schools. The CBSE results are also posted on school bulletin boards once they are announced. Students can go to their schools to find out what their grades are. To access the CBSE 10th Marksheet, a student must enter his/her CBSE Roll number, school number, and security pin.

  • Mar 16, 2026 12:00 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10 12 Results through SMS

    Students can view their CBSE Class 10th Result through SMS.

    1. Open the SMS application on your phone.
    2. Now, Type the message – cbse10 < space > roll number
    3. Now, Send the text to the phone number provided by CBSE
    4. Your CBSE 10th Result 2026 will be sent to you through SMS.
  • Mar 16, 2026 11:54 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Alternative Ways to Check CBSE Class 10th Marks

    The CBSE result link will be available on the DigiLocker application and website – digilocker.gov.in. DigiLocker also generates CBSE board mark sheets, certificates, and migration certificates. Applicants and interested students must download the application and register to receive their results. Ahead of the results, Students must activate their CBSE DigiLocker Account.

  • Mar 16, 2026 11:25 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2026: How to download CBSE 10th Marks at cbse.gov.in?

    1. Visit CBSE’s website: Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
    2. Find the CBSE Result link: Click on the link that reads, “Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2026.”
    3. Login Details: Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. Click on the ‘Submit’ option to submit the details.
    4. CBSE Result appears on the screen: Your CBSE 10th mark sheet 2026 will appear on the screen.
    5. Download it and take a printout for future reference.
  • Mar 16, 2026 11:24 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: When Will Board announce CBSE 10th result? Check expected date, past year’s trends, steps to download

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the CBSE Class 10th result on its website.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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