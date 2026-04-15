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CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 pass percentage awaited; Will girls outshine boys this year in CBSE Board 10th result?

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 pass percentage awaited; Will girls outshine boys this year in CBSE Board 10th result?

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: CBSE Board will announce pass percentage soon. Check the details here.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 pass percentage awaited; Will girls outshine boys this year in CBSE Board 10th result?

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will declare the CBSE Class 10 Result soon at cbse.gov.in and https://results.cbse.nic.in/. The CBSE 10th Result 2026 download link will be active soon. Along with the CBSE 10th result 2026, the board will announce the CBSE 10th pass percentage. The Board will also announce the CBSE Class 10th pass percentage, gender-wise. In 2025, girls outperformed boys by around 2.37%. In 2024, girls also led with a margin of about 2%.

In 2025, the pass percentage of girls was recorded at 95 %. Meanwhile, the pass percentage of boys was 92.63 %. Likewise, CBSE Class 10th pass percentage of girls in 2024 was recorded at 94.75 %. Meanwhile, the pass percentage of boys was 92.71%.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 Board exam results for 2025 on May 13. An impressive 93.66 per cent of students passed the examination. Over 23 lakh students appeared for the exam, which was held at 7,837 centres across 26,675 affiliated schools. Girls outperformed boys once again, achieving a pass percentage of 95 per cent. Among the regions, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada, and Bengaluru ranked highest in performance, while Delhi was placed seventh and Guwahati ranked at the bottom.

Year Overall Pass % Girls Pass % Boys Pass % 2025 93.66% 95.00% 92.63% 2024 93.60% 94.75% 92.71%

Students can access their results through the official CBSE websites — cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. Results are also available via DigiLocker, the UMANG app, and IVRS. The CBSE has sent DigiLocker login details via SMS to students’ registered mobile numbers, allowing them to download digitally verified copies of their mark sheets and certificates.

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CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 pass percentage over the years

Year Girls Pass % Boys Pass % 2025 95.00% 92.63% 2024 94.75% 92.71% 2023 94.25% 92.27% 2022 95.21% 93.80% 2021 99.24% 98.89% 2020 93.31% 90.14%

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