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CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Who all can give second board exam?

CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Who all can give second board exam?

On the recommendation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the two-exam policy was introduced in CBSE exams. Under this, students can appear for a second exam, but there are some limitations. Here are the details on who can appear for the second exam

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CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results of the Class 10 board on Wednesday (March 15). With the results out, students are looking at the board’s new second examination route. The two-exam policy was a recommendation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, where students are given an opportunity to improve their performance in up to three subjects during the second board examination in May 2026.

The second board exam is part of the two-exam system introduced from 2026, where the first exam is mandatory and the second is optional for eligible students.

Who can appear for CBSE second board exam

The second exam is not for everyone, with the CBSE setting clear rules on who can apply and who cannot. These students are eligible to opt for a second exam:

Students who have appeared in at least three subjects in the first examination.

Students who have passed Class 10 and want to improve their marks in up to three subjects.

Students are placed in the Compartment category.

Students from the 2025 Compartment batch.

Students who passed the subject replacement.

Sports students who were given permission by the board.

Students under UFM Category 1, if otherwise eligible.

Students are allowed to improve performance only in subjects such as Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Languages. For students whose result in the first examination is Compartment, such students are allowed to appear in the second exam under the Compartment category.

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According to the March 17 notice, the list of candidates will be submitted by the schools for all deserving students. Students planning to appear in the second board examination must note that a change of subject is not allowed for the second exam.

Who is not eligible for the second exam?

Students who have not appeared in three or more subjects in the 2026 main examination

Those who have failed in three or more subjects in the first examination

Students placed in the ER category

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