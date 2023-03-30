Home

Board Exam Result Date 2023: From CBSE Class 10th to UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Board; Check Updates For State Board Result

Board Exam Result Date 2023: From CBSE Class 10th Result to UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Board, check state-wise list of Class 10, 12 result date.

Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exam concluded on March 21, 2023. States like Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and many more were scheduled to conduct the examinations in the month of March. Now that the exams for some boards have concluded, students can look up the number of students who took the exams and the official websites where they can download their results. In this article, we have provided you with a list of board exam result dates and expected time. Check details below.

CBSE 10th Result 2023

The result for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 is expected to be released soon. The CBSE 10th board exam ended with the Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic paper on March 21, 2023. CBSE is expected to announce the result anytime soon. Students can check their CBSE Class 10 result 2023 by entering their roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. The CBSE Class 10 board exam results will be available on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Based on past trends and recent CBSE information, the Class 10th result is likely to be released in May 2023. However, CBSE has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result.

CBSE 10th result 2023 – Highlights

Exam conducting authority – Central Board of Secondary Education

– Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 Exam dates – Feb 15 to March 21, 2023

– Feb 15 to March 21, 2023 CBSE 10th result date: to be announced soon

CBSE 12th Result 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exams are underway. According to the CBSE class 12 revised date sheet 2023, the Board will hold the Accountancy examination on March 31, 2023. The examination is slated to be conducted in the morning shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The CBSE 12 Board exams will conclude on April 5, 2023.

CBSE 12th result 2023 – Highlights

Exam conducting authority – Central Board of Secondary Education

– Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 10 Exam dates – Feb 15 to April 5, 2023

– Feb 15 to April 5, 2023 CBSE 12th result date: to be announced soon

ICSE, ISC Result Date 2023 – Check Expected Date And Time

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has concluded the examination for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 on March 29. Meanwhile, the Board will conclude the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 exams on March 31. “The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, Year 2023 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of May 2023. The results will NOT be available from the office of the CISCE in New Delhi,” CISCE in an official notification said.

Once announced, eligible students can download the ICSE Class 10 mark sheet from the official website of the Board at cisce.org. To download the Class 10th mark sheet, a candidate needs to enter his/her unique identification number and index number.

Official Website to Check ICSE 10th Result 2023: cisce.org

Exam conducting authority – Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination( CISCE )

– Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination( ) ICSE Class 10 Exam dates – Feb 27 to March 29, 2023

UP Board Results 2023

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board Class 10, 12 results anytime soon. As per reports, the result is likely to be announced in the month of April. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad has already commenced the evaluation process of the UP board examination on March 18. The Uttar Pradesh government has made extensive arrangements to ensure security at the evaluation centres, including installing CCTV cameras and imposing Section 144 within a 100-metre radius.

The evaluation process will continue till April 1, 2023. The council has appointed 89,698 examiners to evaluate about 1.86 crore high school exam answer sheets. While another 54,235 examiners will assess the 1.33 crore intermediate exam papers. Once the result is out, candidates can check their scores at upmsp.edu.in. Students are advised to track the official website of UPMSP for the latest update.

Official Website to Check ICSE 10th Result 2023: upmsp.edu.in

Exam conducting authority – Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP)

Kerala SSLC, Plus Two Result Dates 2023

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will declare the result for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination anytime soon. The Kerala Class 10 exam was scheduled to be held from March 9 to March 29, 2023. As per Careers360 reports, Kerala SSLC result 2023 will be declared before May 10, plus two (Class 12) exam results by May 25. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites at keralapareekshabhavan.in for the latest updates.

BSEB Matric 10th Result 2023 Date And Time

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to issue the Bihar Board (BSEB) matriculation(Class 10) result date and time soon. The BSEB 10th examination was held from February 14 to February 22, in two shifts. According to various media reports, the result date is expected to be announced on March 31, 2023. Once the Bihar Board 10th Result is announced, students will be able to access the information both here and on the BSEB’s official Twitter handle. With no official update as to when the BSEB will declare the Class 10 board exam result, worried students have taken to Twitter to request the board to release the matric result date sheet soon on the website.

