CBSE Class 10th Result DECLARED: After much waiting, the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) announced the results for Class 10 on Friday. This year, a total of 94.04 per cent students were declared pass. "We had to prepare the results based on the Term-1 & Term-2 exams. We released the results ahead of expected date. We always try to declare the results in time so that students can take admissions in a hassle-free manner", said Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE.

Earlier in the day, the board had announced class 12 result wherein the Chennai region, which includes Tamil Nadu and some other states, recorded a pass percentage of 97.79 and is third in the country behind Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru regions.

Yuvakshi Vig, a student of Amity International School in Noida, has secured the top position. With 100 marks in all five of her papers, Yuvkshi achieved a perfect score of 500/500 in her Class 12 CBSE exams, making her the country topper. She had appeared for the English, History, Political Science, Psychology and Painting papers in the CBSE exams.