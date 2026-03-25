Home

Education

CBSE Class 10th Results 2026: CBSE Board 10th Scores at results.cbse.nic.in Soon; Expected date, how to check Marksheet, past years trends

CBSE Class 10th Results 2026: CBSE Board 10th Scores at results.cbse.nic.in Soon; Expected date, how to check Marksheet, past year’s trends

Will board declare CBSE Class 10th Results 2026? Check expected date and time.

CBSE Result soon(AI Image generated by Google gemini)

CBSE Class 10th Results 2026 Expected dates: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is expected to announce the CBSE Class 10th Results 2026 anytime soon. Candidates can access the CBSE 10th Result download link 2026 at cbse.gov.in and https://results.cbse.nic.in/. This year, the board conducted the CBSE 10th board exams or Secondary School Main Examination from February 17 to March 11, 2026.

Any expected date for CBSE Class 10th results?

Talking about the CBSE 10th Results 2026 expected date and time, several media reports claim that the CBSE 10th result is likely to be announced between late April and mid-May 2026. However, the board officials have not released any statement regarding this. Students are advised to solely rely on CBSE announcements and refrain from fake news.

When were CBSE 10th Results announced in previous years?

In 2025 and 2024, the CBSE Board results were announced on May 13. Meanwhile, in 2023, the results were declared on May 12. Check CBSE 10 result date over the years.

Year CBSE 10th Result Date 2025 May 13 2024 May 13 2023 May 12 2022 July 22 2021 August 3 2020 July 15 2019 May 6 2018 May 29 2017 June 3 2016 May 28 2015 May 28 2014 May 20

CBSE 10th results 2026: How to check CBSE Class 10 scorecard?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at https://results.cbse.nic.in/.

Look for the result link.

Click on the link that reads, “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026.”

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login details such as Roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin given in the box.

Click on the submit option.

Your CBSE 10th results will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin are the important credentials a student must enter to download CBSE 10th marks. The CBSE Class 10th result can be accessed through Digilocker, SMS, school, and official websites.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How will CBSE 10th results be prepared for Middle East?

Meanwhile, the CBSE results for the Middle East(Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the

UAE) will be prepared based on the following Assessment Scheme:

Students appeared in all examinations:- The result of such students will be declared based on their performance in the examinations.

Students appeared in 4 examinations:- The result of such students will be declared based on the average of the marks obtained in best three performing subjects for the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

Students appeared in 3 examinations:- The result of such students will be declared based on the average of the marks obtained in best two performing subjects for the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

Students appeared in 2 examinations:- There are very few students who have appeared in the examinations in only 2 subjects. Their results will be declared based on the average of the marks of two subjects in the remaining subjects.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.