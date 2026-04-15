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CBSE Class 10th Results: Check list of districts with highest pass percentage; top state is...

CBSE Class 10th Results: Check list of districts with highest pass percentage; top state is…

CBSE has announced its results for Class 10, and here is the list of districts that have topped in pass percentage

The highest pass percentage has been secured by the southern states

CBSE Class 10th Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 examination results 2026 (Phase 1) on April 15. The overall pass percentage in CBSE saw a marginal improvement in 2026 compared to the previous year. Compared to 93.66 per cent last year, the pass percentage in 2026 saw a slight rise to 93.70 per cent, with 24,71,777 students appearing and 23,16,008 passing, highlighting a steady trend in results.

This year’s Class 10 examinations were conducted under a significantly expanded framework, covering 27,339 schools across India and 27 countries. A total of 24,71,777 students appeared for the examination, with over 1.63 crore answer sheets evaluated in record time. The board mentioned in the press release that the early declaration, nearly a month ahead of the usual mid-May schedule.

CBSE Class 10th Results Pass Percentage: Regional performance

Region-wise performance data shows continued dominance by southern CBSE regions, with Trivandrum and Vijayawada jointly recording the highest pass percentage of 99.79 per cent, followed closely by Chennai at 99.58 per cent. Meanwhile, Bengaluru secured 98.91 per cent.

The data reinforces a familiar pattern in CBSE results, where southern regions regularly surpass national averages, frequently touching 99 per cent pass rates thanks to robust school infrastructure and steady academic performance.

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CBSE Class 10th Results Pass Percentage: Institution-wise comparative performance 2026

The CBSE Class 10 results 2026, when broken down by institution, reveal a clear pecking order, centrally-run schools at the top, followed by private and government schools.

With a pass percentage of 99.57 per cent, Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) emerged as the top-performing category, followed closely by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) at 99.42 per cent, reflecting the high standards maintained by centrally administered schools. STSS registered 97.42 per cent, while independent schools recorded 93.77 per cent, staying above the national average.

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