CBSE Class 10th Sanskrit board exam 2026 in less than 24 hours; Check preparatory tips, important topics, teacher’s suggestions for final revision

CBSE Class 10th Sanskrit board exam 2026 in less than 24 hours; Check preparatory tips, important topics, teachers suggestions for final revision

CBSE Class 10th Sanskrit board exam 2026 will commence tomorrow. Check key details here.

CBSE Class 10th Sanskrit Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is all set to conduct the CBSE Class 10th Sanskrit Board Exams tomorrow, February 28, 2026. The CBSE Class 10th Sanskrit and Sanskrit Communicative Exam will begin from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. While the Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, the Class 12 exams will end on April 9. With less than 24 hours left for the examination, the students must remain calm and focus on the revision. Raj Kumar Dhaliya, a Sanskrit teacher, has shared the tips for the upcoming exam.

Sanskrit Grammar:

Understand the rules of Sanskrit grammar thoroughly and practice them regularly. Pay special attention to karak (case relations), gender, number, tense, and voice.

Revision of Lessons:

Revise all the chapters included in the syllabus and note down the important points.

Translation Practice:

Practice translating from Sanskrit to Hindi and from Hindi to Sanskrit.

Question–Answer Practice:

Solve previous years’ question papers and prepare answers to important questions.

Sanskrit Writing:

Practice writing essays, letters, and paragraphs in Sanskrit.

Sanskrit Poems and Shlokas:

Memorize poems and shlokas and understand their meanings clearly.

Regular Practice:

Practice regularly to strengthen your knowledge and improve performance.

Extremely important to keep in mind

Sanskrit grammar rules

Vocabulary and meanings of words

Revision of lessons

Translation practice

Question formation

Sanskrit writing practice

It is extremely important to maintain silence in the examination hall. Students must keep themselves relaxed and stress-free. Keep revising important topics. Keep yourself hydrated. They are even requested to sleep early so that they wake up with fresh mind and thoughts.

Candidates must strictly follow all the instructions issued by the CBSE from time to time.

Any student should not carry any barred items such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, papers, notebooks, scribble pads, or other electronic items to the exam hall

A student is not permitted to bring GPS-equipped mobile phones, electronic devices, or any other prohibited items into the exam room.

No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre.

Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre.

Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card.

The duration of each examination will be given in the date sheet and admit card.

It is very important to use your time efficiently during the exam. Assign adequate time to each section of the question paper to ensure you finish within the time limit.

