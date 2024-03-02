Home

CBSE Class 10th Science Board Exam 2024 Concludes; Check Paper Analysis By Experts

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) concluded the Class 10th Science examination today, March 02, 2024. Check the Science exam analysis here.

CBSE Class 10th Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) concluded the Class 10th Science examination today, March 02, 2024. The CBSE class 10th or Secondary School Science examination was conducted between 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Check the detailed Science examination analysis here.

According to Dr. Sunil Sati, HOD Science, Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir, the CBSE class 10th science exam was average and well-balanced. Most of the questions were direct and NCERT-based. The question paper was a balanced mix of knowledge, analysis, and application-based questions. The science exam was for 80 marks, to be attempted within 3 hours. The paper was divided into 5 Sections A, B, C, D, and E.

Section A consisted of 20 objective type questions carrying 1 mark each.

Section B consists of 6 Very Short questions carrying 02 marks each.

Section C consists of 7 Short Answer type questions carrying 03 marks each.

Section D consists of 3 Long Answer type questions carrying 05 marks each.

Section E consists of 3 source-based/case-based units of assessment of 04 marks each with sub-parts.

According to him, most of the objective-based questions were quite simple. Assertion reason-based questions required analytical aptitude. Questions related to Heredity were knowledge-based. Questions from Life processes and control and coordination were NCERT-based. Questions from Our environment were easy and direct. Case study-based questions were balanced and required conceptual knowledge. Questions from Carbon and its compounds were from NCERT. Three sets of question papers were there: Sets 1,2 and 3. Modest variation was there in the different sets. Assertion reason and case study-based questions were the same in all three sets. Overall a balanced paper and entirely based on NCERT.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nisha Sharma, Science teacher at KIIT World School, Gurugram, said that the Class 10th Science board exam commenced with a well-balanced question paper of moderate difficulty. Section A featured a mix of Objective Type Questions covering both theory and application-based concepts. The final four questions in this section were Assertion and Reason Questions, testing students’ comprehension and recall abilities. Section B focused on theoretical aspects and was relatively easier. Section C presented a blend of theoretical and application-based inquiries, including a few analytical questions of moderate complexity. Section D encompassed questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, comprising theory, numerical, and application-based queries of easy to moderate difficulty. Section E incorporated Competency Based Questions emphasizing application and analysis concepts. Overall, the question paper effectively evaluated students’ application and analytical skills. Those who had practiced with CBSE sample papers, NCERT, and Exemplar Exercises found it beneficial. In summary, students were content with the level of difficulty in the question paper.

According to Meetu Mishra, HOD Science Department, MTG Learning Media, the level of the question paper was moderate to easy. However, some questions were application-based and a bit tricky. The majority of the questions were from NCERT, and any student with in-depth knowledge of the NCERT textbook will obtain good marks.