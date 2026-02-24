Home

CBSE Class 10th Science board exam 2026 tomorrow; Check preparatory tips, teachers suggestions for final revision, top scoring chapters, imp topics

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Class 10th Science tomorrow, February 25. With a few hours left for the examination, all students are advised to remain calm. It is natural to feel anxious and nervous before the commencement of the board examination. Students often look for short notes and flashcards to memorize their syllabus even at the last moment. However, we have your back! Students are advised to hold their horses and concentrate. Mithilesh Kumar, C M Shree School, Sector 8, Rohini, has shared a detailed list of chapters that students should focus on. Check the list below.

For Science, Class 10th students are advised to focus on

SCIENCE

From Overall Syllabus, must to do

All Activities From NCERT From BLUE BOXES. For Reasoning Based Questions.

All Diagrams must be done Especially for Labelling, As Now, CBSE don’t ask to draw whole diagram.

Practice chemical Reactions properly Especially DECOMPOSITION REACTION, DOUBLE DISPLACEMENT, THERMIT REACTION etc.

Proper practice from BIOLOGY for Labelling type SECTION Questions

