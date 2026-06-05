CBSE Class 10th second board result 2026: How to check CBSE 10th subject-wise scores on cbse.gov.in, Digilocker and UMANG when declared?

The CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 can be accessed on the official websites https://www.cbse.gov.in, Digilocker, UMANG.

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CBSE Class 10th second board result 2026: How to check CBSE 10th subject-wise scores via Digilocker and UMANG when declared?(Photo Credit: Representational Image/ANI)

CBSE Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CBSE Class 10 second board exam result on its website. No official date and time announcement has been made by the board officials, nor by Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations. This year, the CBSE Class 10th second board exam was conducted between May 15 and May 21, 2026.

Login details required to check the CBSE Result?

The CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 can be accessed on the official websites https://www.cbse.gov.in, Digilocker, UMANG, and https://results.cbse.nic.in/. To access the CBSE Class 10th second board result, a student must enter their login details, such as roll number and captcha code. The CBSE Secondary School Examination Second Board examination began on May 15 with Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic. The examination concluded on May 21 with Social Science.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: One day left to apply for CBSE 12th scanned answer books verification and Re-evaluation at cbse.gov.in; Step-by-Step guide

In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide to download the scorecard. Follow the steps given below.

CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026: How to check CBSE Class 10 subject-wise scores via Digilocker

Visit the official website of Digilocker at https://www.digilocker.gov.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “Download CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026.”

Enter the login details such as admit card ID, roll number, and captcha.

Your CBSE Class 10th result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Along with the results, CBSE will release the gender-wise pass percentage. To access the CBSE Result, a registered candidate must enter his or her roll number, school number, and captcha code. The CBSE Result can also be accessed at results.cbse.nic.in and digilocker.

CBSE 10th second board exam result 2026: How to check CBSE Class 10 subject-wise scores via UMANG

Visit the official website of UMANG at https://web.umang.gov.in/landing/.

Look for the link that reads, “Download CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026.”

Enter the login details such as admit card ID, roll number, and captcha.

Your CBSE Class 10th Second Board result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation 2026: 3.8 million-packet DoS attack on website thwarted; 56,000 applications received till June 3

The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 10 board examination results for 2026 in April. As per a press release, the overall pass percentage for Class X is 93.70%, a slight increase from 93.66% in 2025. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP), CBSE introduced two Board examinations this year. The first was held from February 17 to March 10, 2026. “This year, the pass percentage of students in class X is 93.70%, which is better than the pass percentage of last year i.e.93.66% of 2025 examination. This confirms that students are well prepared for competency-based assessment,” the release stated.

NOTE: CBSE has not released any date and time for the declaration of the CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026. Don’t rely on fake news and rumours. Stay tuned here!