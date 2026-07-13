CBSE Class 10th Second Board result 2026 news: Lakhs of students eagerly wait for subject-wise marksheet; check login credentials required

CBSE has not officially announced the result date.

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CBSE Class 10th Second Board Result 2026 news: Lakhs of students are waiting for the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026. Lakhs of students who appeared in the second phase of the newly introduced two-board examination system are anxiously waiting for their scorecards. Once declared, students will be able to view their scorecards online using their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. The result will reflect subject-wise marks, grades, and the final qualifying status.

As of now, CBSE has not officially announced the result date and time. Candidates can view the CBSE Class 10th Second Board result download link only once the results are announced. In this article, we have provided you with the step-by-step guide to download the CBSE Class 10th Second Board result.

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE results website: Open a web browser on your smartphone, tablet, or computer and visit the official CBSE results portal. Ensure that you are using the correct website to avoid fake or unofficial portals. Once the result is announced, the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link will be activated on the homepage.

Step 2: Click on the ‘CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026’ link: On the homepage, look for the link that reads “CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026” or a similar title. Click on it to open the result login page. During peak hours, the website may take a little longer to load because of heavy traffic, so be patient and refresh only if necessary.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials carefully: You will be asked to provide the required details exactly as mentioned on your admit card. These generally include: Roll Number School Number Admit Card ID Date of Birth (if required) Double-check every detail before proceeding, as even a small error can prevent you from accessing your result.

Step 4: Submit the details: After entering all the required information, click on the ‘Submit’, ‘View Result’, or ‘Get Result’ button. The system will verify your credentials and process your request.

Step 5: View your CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Your result will appear on the screen. The digital marksheet will display important details such as: Student’s name Roll number School name Subject-wise marks Grades obtained Total marks Overall qualifying status Review all the information carefully to ensure there are no discrepancies.

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard: Once your result is displayed, click on the ‘Download’ option to save a PDF copy of your marksheet on your device. Keeping a digital copy is useful for future reference, especially during admission or document verification.

Step 7: Print a copy for future use: Take a printout of the downloaded scorecard and keep it safely. While the online marksheet serves as a provisional result, students should also collect their original marksheet and passing certificate from their respective schools when they are made available by CBSE.