Home

Education

CBSE Class 10th Social Science Board Exam 2024 Concludes; Check Paper Analysis By Experts

CBSE Class 10th Social Science Board Exam 2024 Concludes; Check Paper Analysis By Experts

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) successfully concluded the Class 10th Social Science today, March 07, 2024. Check exam paper analysis here.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam On Feb 27; Check Previous 3 Years Sample Question Paper, Preparation Tips

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) successfully concluded the Class 10th Social Science today, March 07, 2024. The CBSE Class 10th or Secondary School board examination was conducted between 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Read CBSE Class 10th Social Science paper analysis.

CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2024: CBSE English Paper Analysis

According to Md. Shahabuddin, Associate Editor at MTG Learning Media, today’s CBSE Social Science paper was easy to moderate and most of the questions were straight from the prescribed syllabus and NCERT textbooks. Except for a few questions that required critical thinking, the paper was easy and well-balanced with competency-based questions as per those given in the CBSE official sample paper.

The questions were straightforward and students were able to finish it on time. The paper contained questions covering all sections of the syllabus. The paper was also well-structured with clear instructions and easy-to-understand language. Overall the paper was easy to average as far as difficulty level was concerned with a balanced approach for all kinds of students.

According to Jasmeet Kaur, HOD social science at Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir, the CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper on March 7, 2024, offered a balanced mix of questions, testing knowledge, analysis, and application skills with a moderate difficulty level. Sections B, C, and D contained subjective questions, while Section D was particularly challenging. Section E featured case-based questions, and Section F focused on map skills. Overall, the paper aimed to assess comprehension, critical thinking, and articulation skills, aligning with the NCERT curriculum. The paper aimed to evaluate students’ comprehension of prescribed texts, their ability to engage in critical analysis, and their proficiency in articulating knowledge effectively.

Priyanka Swami, TGT Social Science, KIIT World School, Gurugram, said, “The social science paper was a balanced mix of analysis and application-based questions; the level of difficulty was moderate.” The question paper was a balanced mix of knowledge, analysis, and application-based questions. The paper was a bit lengthy, and therefore, time management could have been a challenge for the class 10 students in today’s social science exam. Overall, students found that the CBSE social science paper was easy and straight from the prescribed syllabus and NCERT books. According to a subject teacher, barring very few questions, the paper is easy and well-balanced.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.