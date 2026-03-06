Home

Education

CBSE Class 10th Social Science board exam 2026 in less than 24 hours; Check preparatory tips, important topics, teachers suggestions for final revision

CBSE Class 10th Social Science board exam 2026 in less than 24 hours; Check preparatory tips, important topics, teacher’s suggestions for final revision

CBSE Class 10th Social Science board exam 2026 in less than 24 hours; Check preparatory tips, important topics, teacher’s suggestions for final revision

Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026: BSEAP Class 10th admit card released at bse.ap.gov.in; how to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) will conduct the CBSE Class 10th Social Science examination tomorrow, March 7, 2026. At present, the CBSE Secondary School Main Examination-2026 is underway. The CBSE Class 10th Social Science will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. In short, the CBSE will hold the examination for three hours. In this article, Kuldeep Kumar, TGT Social Science at CM SHRI School, Sec-21 Rohini, has shared comprehensive exam preparation tips for Class 10 Social Science (CBSE Board). Check below.

According to Kuldeep Kumar, Social Science is not just a subject, but a medium to understand our society, country, and the world. Several students consider it a subject for mugging up; however, it actually develops understanding and thinking skills. Social Science has no specific laboratory; rather, the environment and society around you serve as its lab. By understanding the subject and applying it to solve societal problems, it becomes an easy and high-scoring subject that can help you achieve over 90% in the board exams.

Important

Case study and map work are extremely important

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Competency-Based Questions: There is an increase in application-based (competency) questions.

Subject-Wise Important Topics

History (India and the Contemporary World)

Chapters: Nationalism in Europe

Important topics: French Revolution, the spread of Nationalism, the unification of Italy and Germany.

Unifications of Italy and Germany.

Italy/Germany and the Unification of Britain.

Unification process: Personalities: Important figures like Mazzini and Bismarck.

Tips: Remember timeline; practice locating Italy and Germany on a map.

Ch. 2: Nationalism in India

Key Topics: Non-Cooperation and Civil Disobedience movement

Similarities and differences between Non-Cooperation and Civil Disobedience movements

Gandhiji movements

Tips: Learn to write the features, causes, and impacts of movements. This chapter frequently appears in Case Studies.

Ch. 3: Making of a Global World

Key Topics: Subtopics 1 to 1.3 (Pre-modern world to Conquest, Disease, and Trade).

World Wars reason and Impact

Use a mind map while writing answers

Note: Chapters 1, 2, and 3 in total will consist of 20 mark questions.

Practice locating the Calcutta session and the Lahore session in map

Ch. 4: Age of Industrialization

Focus on industrial growth and the life of workers;

Expect case studies.

Chapter 5 Print Culture and modern world

Focus on the Printing Press and its impact; memorize short points for MCQs.

Geography (Contemporary India – II)

Resources & Development: Focus on types of resources, land use, and conservation. Practice maps given in the

chapter.

Chapter 2 Forest & Wildlife

Understand categories (Endangered, Vulnerable, etc.), importance, and conservation methods.

Chapter 3: Water Resources

Focus on Multipurpose projects and its needs. Practice writing about the importance of Rainwater Harvesting

Map Dams: Salal, Bhakra Nangal, Sardar Sarovar, Hirakund, Nagarjun Sagar, Rana Pratap Sagar, and Tungabhadra.

Chapter 4 Agriculture

Analyze challenges faced by farmers and the role of agriculture in the economy. and society.

Analyse the challenges faced by the farming community in India

Various aspects of agriculture, crop conditions (temperature, rainfall).

Map work is important

Chapter 5 Minerals and Energy Resources

Impact of manufacturing industries on the environment

Sustainable development

Types of resources+conversation of resources

Renewable and non- renewable resources



Chapter 7: Lifelines of the National Economy

Transport+ Communication

Importance-based questions

Map: Major Sea port+ International airports(only map pointing to be evaluated in the board exam)

Chapter 6: Manufacturing Industries

Mapwork: Software Technology Parks, Iron & Steel plants, map practice.

Civics (Democratic Politics – II)

Chapter 1: Power Sharing: Comparison between Belgium and Sri Lanka.

Chapter 2: Federalism: Features, levels of government. Analyse the policies and politics that strengthened federalism in India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.