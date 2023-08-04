Home

Education

CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th Results at cbse.gov.in Soon; Direct Link, Date, Time

live

CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: CBSE 10th Results at cbse.gov.in Soon; Direct Link, Date, Time

CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2023.

CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2023 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the result for the Secondary School Examination soon. All those students who have appeared for the Class 10th examination can check and download the scorecard by visiting the official website – , , and . In order to download the Class 10th mark sheet, a registered regular student needs to enter his/her roll number, school number, admit card ID, and other details.

Trending Now

Following the release of the CBSE 2023 compartment results, Class 10 students can apply for the Class 11 entrance examination or Class 11th school admission. Although Board has not officially announced the CBSE supplementary Result Date, media reports indicate that Class 10th supplementary results will likely be released this week. Earlier, the Board declared the Class 12th Supplementary result on Tuesday. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on CBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2023.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON CBSE CLASS 10th SUPPLEMENTARY RESULT 2023

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES