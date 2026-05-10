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CBSE Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce results 2026: Digilocker drops major hint on the result declaration

CBSE Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce results 2026: Digilocker drops major hint on the result declaration

The CBSE Class 12 Results can be viewed by visiting the official website of the board at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce results 2026: Digilocker drops major hint on the result declaration

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026: ‘When will CBSE declare CBSE Class 12 Results?’ is the most common question asked these days by the students. The CBSE Board has not released any exact date and time for the declaration of the board results. It is to be noted that the board will announce the CBSE Class 12th Arts, Science, and Commerce Results 2026 in May. Students have been left in a dilemma as several media reports and social media posts allege that the results will be announced on May 11. But to keep the fact in check that the board has not released any date.

The CBSE Class 12 Results can be viewed by visiting the official website of the board at cbse.gov.in. Apart from the official websites, the board will release the CBSE Class 12th Science, Arts, and Commerce Results 2026 at Digilocker, UMANG, and SMS.

Digilocker has even released an update regarding the CBSE Class 12th Result date and time. According to the Digilocker portal, the CBSE Class 12th Results 2026 is coming soon. “CBSE Class 12th Results 2026 Coming Soon,” reads the message.

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According to the official website, DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under Digital India programme. DigiLocker aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of citizens by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallet.

CBSE Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce results 2026: How to Check?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbse.gov.in.

Look for the results, “Download CBSE Class 12th Result 2026.”

Enter the login details such as roll number, school number, admit card ID, and security pin.

Your CBSE Class 12th Arts, Science, Commerce Results 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

CBSE Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce results 2026: Login details required to check CBSE Results

Roll Number,

School No,

School Number,

Admit Card ID(as given on your admit card),

Security Pin (case sensitive)

CBSE Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce results 2026 on Digilocker: How to check CBSE Results

Visit the official website of Digilocker at https://www.digilocker.gov.in.

Look for the results.

Enter the login details.

Your CBSE Result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

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