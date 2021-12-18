CBSE Class 12 Biology Answer Key 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday conducted Class 12 Biology Term 1 2021-22 examination across exam centres in the country. As the exam was concluded, the experts in the subject matter have shared the CBSE Class 12 Biology Answer Key 2021 for the reference of the students. As per the CBSE guidelines, there is no negative marking this time and all questions carry equal marks. Students who want to check further can download sample questions, marking scheme and question bank from the official website cbseacademic.nic.in.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2021: Answer Key Shared by Experts, Here’s How Students Can Verify Response

As per the updates, the CBSE Class 12 Biology Paper 2021 was conducted for 90 minutes duration and the students were given 20 minutes to read the CBSE 12th biology question paper.

The students must note that the CBSE Class 12 Biology Paper 2021 was divided into three sections such as Section A, B and C. In total, 60 questions were asked and students are supposed to answer 50 questions only. The question paper was objective in nature. The sections were divided as follows:

Section A has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

Section B has 24 questions. Attempt any 20 questions.

Section C has 12 questions. Attempt any 10 questions.

In their primary reaction, the students said that the questions were ‘easy’ and ‘directly from NCERT’ paper. On the other side, the experts have also gone through CBSE Class 12 Biology question paper and said it was relatively easy for the students.

Notably, the CBSE Class 12 Biology Answer Key 2022, which has been prepared by experts and independent teachers, is only for reference and the actual answers are likely to be different. However, the official CBSE Answer Key will be shared with the respective exam centres and schools.

In their feedback, the Class 12 students said they were largely happy with the CBSE Biology question paper. However, some students pointed out that many questions in the paper were from NCERT and that made solving Biology MCQs faster.

In CBSE Class 12 Biology Paper, the sections were compulsory, however, students had internal choice or the option to solve few Biology MCQs, out of the total.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Answer Key 2021: QP Code No. 057/2/4

Question no. Answer Key Question no. Answer Key Question no. Answer Key 1. c 2. b 3. d 4. a 5. a 6. d 7. c 8. b 9. d 10. c 11. b 12. a 13. b 14. b 15. a 16. b 17. d 18. b 19. b 20. c 21. c 22. b 23. c 24. a 25. c 26. c 27. d 28. a 29. b 30. b 31. d 32. a 33. c 34. b 35. d 36. d 37. c 38. b 39. a 40. c 41. c 42. c 43. d 44. c 45. d 46. d 47. b 48. d 49. b 50. a 51. a 52. a 53. d 54. a 55. b 56. c 57. b 58. d 59. b 60. c

Apart from the students, the experts have also agreed that CBSE Class 12 Biology question paper was easy and not too complicated. The experts called the question paper balanced, while some teachers said the question paper was moderate. Some other teachers stated that certain questions were like QN 52 and 53 were misleading if the student did not get the actual meaning of the question.

After reviewing the CBSE Class 12 Biology paper, the experts said the students should be able to get 25-30 answers correct, out of the total 40 that needed to be attempted.