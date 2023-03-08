Home

CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam on March 16; Marking Scheme, Previous 5 Years Sample Question Paper Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Students who are planning to appear for the Biology examination are advised to go through the sample test papers by visiting the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Check exam day guidelines and other details here.( Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exams are underway. This year, the CBSE class 12 Biology examination will be conducted on March 16, 2023. The Board will conduct the 12th Biology examination between 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. In order to assist students in comprehending the exam format and marking scheme for the Class 12 biology exam, the Board released the sample paper and the marking scheme.

The Class 10 exams will be conducted in 76 subjects and will be over on March 21 while Class 12 exams will cover 115 subjects and will be concluded on April 5. Students who are planning to appear for the Biology examination are advised to go through the sample test papers by visiting the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in. Check exam day guidelines and other details here.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Exam Day, Date Time

Day & Date Time Subject/Paper Duration THURSDAY, March 16, 2023 10:30 AM TO 1:30 PM Biology 3 hrs

CBSE Biology Board Exam 2023: Check Important Guidelines, Paper Pattern Here

In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 12 Biology sample question paper 2022. The sample paper has been provided so that you can solve it and check your level of preparedness.

All questions are compulsory.

The question paper has five sections and 33 questions. All questions are compulsory.

Section–A has 16 questions of 1 mark each; Section–B has 5 questions of 2 marks each;

Section– C has 7 questions of 3 marks each; Section– D has 2 case-based questions of 4 marks each; and Section–E has 3 questions of 5 marks each.

There is no overall choice. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions.

Wherever necessary, neat and properly labeled diagrams should be drawn.

CBSE CLASS 12 Biology Sample Paper 2022-23 pdf – Direct Link

CBSE class 12 Biology Term 1 Sample Paper 2021-22 – Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 2 Sample Paper 2021-22 Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2020-21 – Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2019-20 –Direct link

CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2018-19 –Direct link

CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Paper Pattern

The maximum mark for the Biology board exams is 70. The CBSE Class 12 biology examination paper will be held for a duration of three hours.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre.

Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre.

Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card.

The duration of each examination will be given in the date sheet and admit card. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

