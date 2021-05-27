CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021: A high-level meeting, called by the Centre on May 23 to discuss if CBSE, ICSE Class 12 board exams should be conducted or not amid the pandemic, could not arrive at a conclusion. Students continue to remain uncertain as they wait for a final decision on the matter. Meanwhile, in feedback to the Education Ministry, the CBSE said that 32 states were in the favour of holding class 12 board exams while only 4 states–Delhi, Maharashtra, Goa, and Andaman & Nicobar– remain defiant on holding the exams in pen-and-paper mode, reported Indian Express. The CBSE has proposed conducting the exams between July 15-August 26 and the result to be declared in September. Also Read - CBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2021: Most States In Favour of Conducting Exams; Some Want Vaccine For Students First

The CBSE proposed two options on holding clas 12 board exams:

Option A – Conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects in the existing format at notified centres.

Option B – Conducting exams for a shorter duration of 90 minutes at respective schools where students are enrolled.

Out of the 32 that have said yes to going ahead with exams, about 29 states and UTs either indicated a preference for CBSE’s Option B or agreed to support the Centre’s decision on the matter. Only Rajasthan, Tripura, Telangana indicated a preference for Option A.

Here’s what CBSE Class 12 Board students MUST know if exams are held under ‘Option A’ format:

Under Option A, exams of 19 major subjects will be held.

The Class 12 board exams will be held in the existing format at designated centres.

Marks for minor subjects to be calculated based on marks obtained in Major subjects.

Three states that have opted for Option A are — Telangana, Rajasthan and Tripura.

“This can be done if three months of time period is clearly and safely available to the board. August could be a likely month for holding the exams and the whole process is likely to go on till September end,” a CBSE official said.

Meanwhile, elaborating on Option B, the official said, “the exams can be conducted twice by the board depending upon the conducive situation. If a student is not able to appear due to any COVID related matter, he or she will be provided another opportunity to sit for exams.”

“The exams will be of 90 minutes duration instead of three hours and will be conducted in same schools where students are enrolled. The questions will be objective and very short answer type. Students will have to appear in one language and three elective subjects,” the official added. The tentative timeline for this option is the first phase of exams from July 15 to August 1 and the second phase from August 8-26. Exams are proposed to be conducted on Sundays also under this option.

When can students expect a final decision on CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021?

The Education Ministry is expected to announce a final decision on the Class 12 Board examinations next week, by June 1.