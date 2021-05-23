CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: The crucial meeting regarding CBSE Class 12 board exams has concluded and the Centre has placed before states two options for conducting the examinations – first, all state boards will hold exams only for major/limited subjects as per the existing system, and second, to conduct the exams in an objective format with only MCQs and short questions and curtailing the exam duration to one and a half hour, instead of three hours. While all states opted for the first option, the Delhi government voiced the cancellation of the exams. However, the CBSE is likely to hold the Class 12 board exam 2021. The dates for the same are yet to be finalised. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2021 Update: After JEE (Main) April and May 2021 Exams, JEE Advanced 2021 Too Likely to be Postponed

