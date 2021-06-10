CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Latest News Today: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12th students’ demand to cancel exams has been heard by the government. One of the concerns that they have now is how they will be evaluated with the exams cancelled. An announcement on behalf of the CBSE board, clarifying the evaluation criteria to assess Class 12th students, is awaited. Students must keep an eye on the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in for the latest updates on evaluation criteria for Class 12 students. Meanwhile, students can read all the latest updates on CBSE class 12th result, assessment criteria, internal and practical exams we have compiled here: Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Supreme Court Seeks Assessment Criteria in 2 Weeks

1) A report by ANI report said that the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 students could be graded based on their previous year’s performance. If this criteria were to be adopted, the grades and performance of Class 9 to Class 11 might be taken into account to decide the final marks of class 12 students.

In order to make this process simple, the CBSE may integrate CBSE Class 10 Board Exam results, as well as Class 11 and Class 12 internal marks assessment for the evaluation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 students.

2) The Supreme Court had directed the CBSE and CICSE boards to place on record well-defined objective criteria for assessment of students within two weeks. The directions were given nearly a week ago. It is expected that the boards will present the evaluation criteria in a week, following which, students can anticipate an announcement on the evaluation criteria.

3) CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi, in interaction with Dainik Bhaskar, said the declaration of results might take some time. He said once the assessment criteria is decided, data will be collected from all the schools under the CBSE board, following which the assessment data will be uploaded. “This will take a long time,” he said.

“Once the criteria are decided, data will be collected from all the schools under the CBSE board, then the assessment data will be uploaded. This will take a long time. It is not possible to give a definite date yet, but let’s assume that the criteria will be circulated in two weeks,” Tripathi was quoted as saying.

4) The CBSE has extended the last date for uploading the marks of practical or internal assessment for CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 till June 28, 2021. In the notification issued by CBSE, it was stated that the schools with pending practical exams or internal assessments will have to conduct the exams in online mode only.

