New Delhi: As the exam dates of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exam 2021 and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 are clashing with each other as both are scheduled to be held in May, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is looking for an option to arrange an alternative for the aspirants who will be writing their CBSE board examinations on the day the JEE (Main) is being held.

As per updates, the NTA has asked the students to give the dates of their preference about the exam dates in an application form. The NTA said the applications will be accepted from students from May 3 onwards. Its last date is May 12. Moreover, the students will have to provide their Class 12th roll number and name of the board to the NTA while filling the form.

Senior Examination Director of NTA, Sadhana Parashar, said in a notice, "Keeping in mind that the dates of JEE Main and Class 12 board exams do not clash with each other, applications will be accepted from students from May 3. Its last date is May 12. The students will have to provide their Class 12th roll number and name of the board to the NTA while filling the form."

As per the earlier notification, the JEE Main exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28. On the other side, the CBSE 12 Board Biology exam will also be held on May 24. In such a situation, biology students were worried about the JEE Main exam. However, now Biology students will be able to choose another date for the JEE examination from the dates fixed in May.

Soon after the CBSE last month announced the dates of the Class 12 board examination, many students had raised the issue with the board. Moreover, Biology students were in trouble as Biology and JEE exams were happening on the same date. Apart from this, Mathematics students were also in a quandary.

As per the announcement, the JEE Main examinations this year will be conducted in February, March, April and May. According to the time table, the first session of the JEE Main Examination is to be held between February 23 and 26.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the JEE (Main) and NEET had to postpone the exam three times. However, both these exams were completed in late 2020.

This year, JEE Advanced 2021 exam will be conducted on July 3 in computer-based test mode. Also, the eligibility criteria of a minimum of 75 per cent mark in Class 12 to get admission to the Indian Institute of Technology has been waived.