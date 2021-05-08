CBSE Class 12 Board Exam: As coronavirus cases are rising exponentially, speculations are doing rife that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may postpone the class 12 board exam 2021. Meanwhile, a CBSE official, while speaking to a leading portal clarified that the board will take a final call on postponing and conducting the class 12 exams after reviewing the coronavirus situation in June. However, he indicated that if the situation worsens, the CBSE may follow the assessment plan of class 10, ‘but it’s too early to say’. Also Read - Board Exams 2021: This State Postpones Class 12 Board Examinations Amid COVID Surge; Will CBSE Follow The Suit?

"If the exams could not be conducted in July, then we can not further delay conducting the exam. As the entire exam process takes more than a month including evaluation of copies and result declaration. If suppose the result be declared by the end of August, how will the students take admission in varsities, higher education institutions", India TV quoted the official as saying.

On the other hand, several experts have said that given the current scenario, the decision to cancel Class 12 board exams cannot be dismissed and there needs to be an alternate assessment strategy to deal with the same. "Many students have lost a family member to the pandemic – they are young 17 or 18-year-olds and already worried about life, tackling grief and uncertainty. With all that is happening, the government must consider cancelling the exams and finding an alternative assessment plan like they have done for class 10″, a retired teacher told Times Now.

Notably, the Education Ministry had said that a decision regarding the new time table or date sheet will be taken on June 1. Earlier, the Board had postponed the Class 12th board exam which was earlier scheduled to be conducted in March.