New Delhi: Days after announcing the much-needed cancellation of Class 12 board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has formed a high-level committee to decide on the criteria based on which CBSE students will be evaluated. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the government had earlier this month decided to not conduct the CBSE Class 12 board exams and come up with an alternative for a “well-defined objective criteria” in a time-bound manner. However, there has been no consensus on the matter yet. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams in Future Will be held As Per National Education Policy, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Makes Big Announcement

The CBSE committee will submit its report on the evaluation criteria within 10 days. This means students can expect a final decision on how their marksheet will look by June 15. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021: Board Forms Committee For Setting Objective Criteria For Assessment | Details Here

Read the full notification by CBSE:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had intervened in the Class 12 board exams debate and said that the decision on Class 12 CBSE Exams has been taken in the interest of students. He stated that COVID-19 has affected the academic calendar and the issue of Board Exams has been causing immense anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Results Likely To Be Out Before This Month | Check Important Details Here

After CBSE, the CISCE and several state boards also followed suit and cancelled the impending board exams. However, ever since the exams have been cancelled, concerns have grown regarding college admissions.

While students await the final announcement, reports have suggested that the Board is considering announcing the Class 12 results on the basis of marks obtained by students in the past three years. This means that apart from internals and practicals, the CBSE may count the marks obtained in Classes 11, 10, and 9.