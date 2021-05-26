Karnataka II PUC Exam 2021: The Karnataka government has told the Centre that the II PUC (Class 12) exam in the state is being planned for July 2021 and the Board might opt for Plan B among the plausible options for CBSE Class 12 exam. On Sunday, the Union Ministry held a crucial meeting with state ministers to discuss the pending Class 12 board exams and several entrance tests. The Centre presented two options two the states, based on the CBSE’s advice. The first option or Plan A was to choose an objective format with only MCQs and short questions, and the second or Plan B was to hold exams only for major/limited subjects in 90 minutes duration as per the existing system in different states. Also Read - For CBSE Board Exams, Consider Open Book And Take-Home Exam Options, Student Organisations Write To Education Minister

The Centre had given states time till May 25 to give in writing their suggestions on how to conduct the CBSE Class 12 board exams. Karnataka government informed that it has chosen the second option and will conduct the II PU exams in 19 major subjects. Students will have to appear in only one language subject and three elective subjects. The Karnataka II PUC exam 2021 will be conducted twice – from July 15 to August 1 and from August 5 to August 26.

"The pattern of examination and reduction of subjects to be attempted by the students are being deliberated upon by the state after the meeting held on 23.05.2021 under the chairmanship of Hon'ble Defence Minister of India," said the DPUE. However, it is expected that the exam pattern might not be altered as changing the pattern at this stage will cause additional stress for students.

The Karnataka PUC Board Exam 2021 was scheduled to begin on 24 May 2021. However, due to the coronavirus surge, the exams were postponed. As per a local daily, the state education minister said that conducting Karnataka PUC Board Exam 2021 was crucial and an appropriate step in students’ future interest.