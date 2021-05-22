CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Latest Update: Days after Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank met education secretaries of different states and made no announcement over the cancellation of class 12 board exam 2021, schools affiliated to CBSE, are reportedly planning to hold another set of online practice tests. If reports are to be believed, online tests for class 12 students will be held after summer vacations. Notably, schools are organizing special sessions for class 12 students so that they can clear their last-minute doubts/difficulties. This has indicated that the board or government may not scrap the class 12 board exams 2021, as demanded by a section of students and their parents. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet as the CBSE is likely to review the situation on June 1 to decide on the final schedule of class 12 board exams. Also Read - UPMSP Expected To Take Final Call on Holding Class 10, 12 Exams Anytime Soon. Read Latest Updates

Meanwhile, speaking to Times of India, Asian International School principal Vijaylakshmi Kumar said that if the board announces the exams will finally be held, we will hold another set of practice exams. Meena Kak, Director of Lakshmipat Singhania Academy asserted that they will continue with hand-holding till the board takes a final call.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam: Here Are 5 Latest Updates For Students

Education Minister Nishank has sought suggestions from various states on the conduction of class 12 board examination.

If the COVID situation further improves, the board may take a decision to hold the exams in offline mode. After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark. Earlier in the day, with 2,57,299 fresh cases, the country witnessed the lowest rise in infection since April 21.

National Council of CBSE Schools requested Education Minister Nishank to hold the Class 12 board examination even if it is delayed due to pandemic situation. The National Council of CBSE Schools made the request on the basis of inference that the Class 12 pass certificate was a key document considered for entry into various higher educational institutions.

The council feels that the exam should be conducted even if it’s delayed, probably even by using alternative examination patterns.

Speaking to a leading channel, a source close to the board told Time Now that consequences of cancelling 12th Board Exams are much worse than conducting them – it is not an easy decision.

“What if CBSE decides to cancel but Maharashtra Board conducts the exam? Would Universities treat students in same stead? Would it be fair to the student who had appeared for an exam to compete with a student who has been promoted based on his/her school’s assessment?” Dr Mehta, a retired professor of Delhi University said.

Earlier last month, the board, in the wake of the second wave of coronavirus had announced the postponement of the CBSE board exam of Class 12, which was scheduled to begin from May 4, 2021.

While deferring the crucial examinations, the board had said a notice of at least 15 days will be given to candidates before the start of the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021.