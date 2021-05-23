CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: A high-level meet held to decide on the conduct of CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 could not arrive at a final decision today. Following this, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ sought detailed suggestions from state governments by May 25 as he asserted that “an informed, collaborative” final call will be taken at the earliest. Students have been demanding cancellation of Class 12 exams for the past few days, with many hoping for a decision by the government in their favour. Since today’s meeting largely remained inconclusive, the wait will have to continue for now. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Not a Time to Conduct Exams, Pass Students on Basis of Historical Reference, Says Delhi Govt

The virtual meeting was convened to decide on the Class 12 board exams and subsequent entrance examinations that were postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19. After the deliberations, Nishank said, “The meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the state governments to send me their detailed suggestions by May 25. I am confident we will be able to arrive at an informed, collaborative decision regarding the exams and remove the uncertainty among students’ and parents’ minds by informing them of our final decision at the earliest.”

I'm confident we will be able to arrive at an informed, collaborative decision regarding the Class 12th board exams and remove the uncertainty among student's and parent's minds by informing them of our final decision at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/eVny4JV3Yf — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 23, 2021

“I want to reiterate that both students” and teachers” safety, security, and future are supremely important to us,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court advocate, Manta Sharma, requested people not to spread any rumour on examinations as the final decision is yet to be taken. “Requesting all to not spread any rumour on examinations. No decision has been taken to conduct examinations in June end or July.

All are mere proposals. Let’s keep raising our voice strongly till exams are cancelled. #cancelboardexams #CancelExamsSaveStudents,” she tweeted.

What transpired at the high-level meeting?

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the over two-hour meeting. Union ministers Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, and Sanjay Dhotre were among those who attended the meeting, besides education ministers and secretaries of several states and union territories.

Following the meeting, the Centre placed two options before states for conducting the Class 12th examinations. First, all state boards will hold exams only for major/limited subjects as per the existing system, and second, to conduct the exams in an objective format with only MCQs and short questions and curtailing the exam duration to one and a half hour, instead of three hours. All states opted for the first option, except the Delhi government which was in the favour of cancelling the exams.

The CBSE is likely to hold the Class 12 board exam 2021 by the last week of June. The mode is yet to be decided, while the final dates for the same will come on June 1.