Board exams 2021: All eyes are set on the Supreme Court hearing when the CBSE and the CISCE boards will submit the assessment criteria on the basis of which they are supposed to pass the class 12th students. The hearing has begun. CBSE, CISCE students who have been waiting for clarity on the evaluation criteria can expect an announcement anytime this week. The Supreme Court had given the CBSE, CISCE boards two weeks’ time to come out with evaluation criteria for Class 12 students. Now the CBSE, CISCE boards have to submit the formula for awarding marks to the students of class 12. The Central government had cancelled CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 keeping the Covid-19 situation in mind. Other boards including CISCE had followed suit and cancelled board exams 2021 in line with the Centre’s decision on CBSE. Students are requested to follow the blog for latest updates on SC hearing on board exams 2021 evaluation criteria. Also Read - CISCE Class 12 Results 2021 Likely to be Declared on July 20, Evaluation to be Done on Internal Marks: Report

CBSE, CISCE Class 12th board exams 2021 LIVE UPDATES

11:30 AM: CBSE told the Supreme Court that the Class XII results will be decided on the basis of performance in–

Class 10 (30% weightage)

Class 11 (30% weightage)

Class 12 (40% weightage)

11:26 AM: CBSE told the Supreme Court that the Class XII results will be decided on the basis of performance in Class 10 (30% weightage), Class 11 (30% weightage) & Class 12 (40% weightage).

11:24 AM: CBSE submitted before Supreme Court its evaluation criteria for awarding grades/marks for Class XII exams. For class X & XI, marks in best of 3 from 5 papers in term exams will be considered. For Class XII, marks obtained in unit, term & practicals will be taken into account.

11:20 AM: CBSE has proposed its assessment formula for the evaluation of class 12 students. It has suggested that students be allotted marks for practicals as conducted by schools. For the theory part, it has suggested an average of class 10, 11, and class 12 pre-boards. Class 12 marks to be given highest weightage.

11:15 AM: CISCE is expected to announce the results by July 20.

11:13 AM: Court is also expected to comment on class 12 exams for state boards including Punjab, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh etc as well as on NIOS, reported News18.

11:11 AM: The hearing is taking place in digital mode. According to reports, the Court is expected to announce the final decision on CBSE, CISCE class 12 evaluation criteria today.

The final decision rests with SC.

11:05 AM: The much-awaited hearing has begun.

10:45 AM: The Supreme Court hearing to begin shortly. CBSE, CISCE boards will submit the class 12 assessment formula soon. Follow this blog for minute-to-minute updates.

9:47 AM: The Supreme Court hearing is awaited and students can expect a decision on the evaluation criteria of board exams 2021 in a week’s time.

9:44 AM: Students who have not performed well in pre-boards or internal assessment will be given an opportunity to improve their score in one subject of choice by appearing in CBSE Compartment Exams, said reports.



To Supreme Coart of India,

Sir, We the Students of India's State boards request to Honourable judges to take decision favouring students health and their Studies .We are tensed from many days…

We seek relief as soon as Possible..🙏🙏#SC_SaveStateBoardStudents — Scientific Shivam (@ScientificShiv1) June 16, 2021

9:15 AM: The Supreme Court while welcoming the government’s decision had wanted to know the criteria to be applied for evaluation of students. The CBSE wanted four weeks time, but the court said that would delay the process for students looking to study abroad and gave two weeks time. Now the CBSE board has to submit the formula for awarding marks to the students of class 12.

8:15 AM: Advocate Mamta Sharma left a positive note for students on Twitter ahead of the Supreme Court hearing, and urged them not to overthink.

“Dear Students, Stop Overthinking.. Life is not about just giving exams..Have faith and Stay Positive..Whatever happens, happens for the best; whether you accept it or not the most valuable lesson behind it is to make you stronger”

Dear Students, Stop Overthinking.. Life is not about just giving exams..Have faith and Stay Positive.. "Whatever happens, happens for the best; whether you accept it or not the most valuable lesson behind it is to make you stronger"#InspirationalQuotes #PositiveVibes — Mamta Sharma (@AdvMamtaSharma) June 16, 2021

8:05 AM: According to reports, the CISCE is expected to declare its Class 12 exam results by July 20. Reports also said that evaluation of the performance of students will be done on the internal marks for Classes 11 and 12.

6:55 AM: If reports are to believed, the final CBSE Class 12 board exam 2021 is likely to be based on a 30-30-40 formula. While the latest pre-board test is likely to account for 40% of the weight in the final tally, Class 10 and Class 11 scores may contribute to the remaining share.



6: 50 AM: Senior officials of the CBSE have expressed hope that the evaluation criteria, which has been prepared on the basis of the report of the 12-member committee of experts, maybe released this week.

6: 45 AM: The CBSE had constituted a 13-member panel to submit its recommendations for the criteria to evaluate class 12 students whose exams were cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.