CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 LIVE News: All eyes are set on Union Education Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal’s meeting with state government education ministers and secretaries slated for tomorrow 11:30 AM when a decision on holding of the CBSE, CISCE Class 12th board exams 2021 and entrance examinations for professional courses like NEET, JEE Main amid the Coronavirus pandemic will be taken. “All the State Government Education Ministers and Secretaries have been requested to attend this meeting and to share their valuable views with regards to upcoming examinations. This virtual meeting will take place at 11.30 AM on 23rd May 2021,” the education minister tweeted. The meeting will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in presence of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Big Announcement Likely Tomorrow After Nishank's High-Level Meeting At 11:30 AM. Read Details

Students have been demanding cancellation of class 12th exams in view of the pandemic. Students of various boards including CBSE, CISCE have been flooding Twitter with their demands and appeals for the cancellation of exams for the past few weeks. However, with tomorrow’s meeting, students now seem hopeful that a decision will be taken in their favour.

Many students took to Twitter after Nishank’s announcement, and urged the Centre to postpone the CBSE, CISCE class 12th exams 2021 and not put their lives at stake. Check reactions by CBSE, ICSE students following the big announcement below:

This time exams should be Cancelled because of this pandemic the marks should be allotted according to internal assessment or providing some assignment work online.

When everything is going exceptional due to this pandemic why exams can't be cancelled? — Rajat Mahato (@RajatRajat532) May 22, 2021

Sir , Please postpone NEET UG exam till mid. Sept. We need time as well. As you said for jee students that they can prepare well in the given time . Then we need time too to study well.

Please understand us too..

We need time too to overcome this whole pendemic scenerio. — Ares Wings (@WingsAres) May 22, 2021

#CANCELBOARDEXAM

Tomorrow a war is going to happen in Twitter and we have to participate in this war virtually. So please participate in it by just Twitting with a single hashtag. #ModijiNoOfflineExams from 10:00 am onwards.@TheAnuragTyagi @anubha1812 — Arpit Bhadani (@ArpitBhadani) May 22, 2021

Cancel board exam sir ,,, its life of students,,, life is more important than exam…Humble request — Varenya Kumar (@VarenyaKumar3) May 22, 2021

#cancel12thboardexams2021 सर अगर exam लिया गया तो 3rd stage आने का संभावना और बढ़ जायेगा..!! अभी situation भी control मे नही हैं पूरी तरह से..!! 🙏 — @ashanikhil (@ashanikhil2) May 22, 2021

Honourable @DrRPNishank and @narendramodi ji please cancel 12th offline examination and take online exams or Internal assessment should be taken in view of the pandemic #cancelboardexams

This is a request from all the students in the country.

Take a wise decision@cbseindia29 pic.twitter.com/9Q3pR7NIvM — #cancelcbse12thboardexam2021 (@Cancelcbseexam) May 22, 2021

Sr plz cancel the board exams becoz I think that the

students are not in condition to give exams

If you conduct the exams then what guarantee u 'll be take that the students will not affect by Corona.. so i request u to plz cancel board exams — Priyanka (@Priyank81391097) May 22, 2021

Please cancel the 12th boards for 2021 in the situation of the covid 19 and various other situation like black fungus ..We want to secure our health first of all..#cancel12thboardexmas2021 plzeeee sir #cancle12thboardexam2021 — विशाल तिवारी बिशू (@VishalTiwariVi4) May 22, 2021

Sir all the students board Students University students need justice Intarnal assessment / online assessment for all is the need of the hour — Ayush pabuwal (@ayush_pabuwal) May 22, 2021

Sir

We can't put our lives into threats or in Oxygen,ventilators Cases are decreasing but at a low level remember that near about 260000 cases coming.

& those who are recovering from this virus showing symptoms of black fungus We can't put our life

To death#cancelboardexams2021 — Garvit Grover (@garvit_04grover) May 22, 2021

Let us know if you want the education ministry to cancel CBSE/ICSE Class 12th exams 2021. Go join the poll and let us know what you feel. You can also let us know in the comment section below:

In view of the prevailing situation, almost all the state education boards, CBSE and ICSE have postponed their Class 12 examinations, 2021. Similarly, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other National exam conducting institutions have also postponed the entrance exams for admissions to professional courses. As the conduct of Class 12 examinations impacts upon state board exams and other entrance exams across the country, and to reduce uncertainty among students it is desirable that a considered decision based on inputs of different state governments and UT administrations is taken about Class 12 CBSE examinations in the interest of all the students across the country.

(Follow india.com for latest updates on CBSE Class 12th board exams, CISCE Class 12th board exams and professional courses including NEET, JEE)