CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 LIVE News: All eyes are set on Union Education Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal’s meeting with state government education ministers and secretaries slated for tomorrow 11:30 AM when a decision on holding of the CBSE, CISCE Class 12th board exams 2021 and entrance examinations for professional courses like NEET, JEE Main amid the Coronavirus pandemic will be taken. “All the State Government Education Ministers and Secretaries have been requested to attend this meeting and to share their valuable views with regards to upcoming examinations. This virtual meeting will take place at 11.30 AM on 23rd May 2021,” the education minister tweeted. The meeting will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in presence of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Big Announcement Likely Tomorrow After Nishank's High-Level Meeting At 11:30 AM. Read Details
Students have been demanding cancellation of class 12th exams in view of the pandemic. Students of various boards including CBSE, CISCE have been flooding Twitter with their demands and appeals for the cancellation of exams for the past few weeks. However, with tomorrow’s meeting, students now seem hopeful that a decision will be taken in their favour.
Many students took to Twitter after Nishank’s announcement, and urged the Centre to postpone the CBSE, CISCE class 12th exams 2021 and not put their lives at stake. Check reactions by CBSE, ICSE students following the big announcement below:
Let us know if you want the education ministry to cancel CBSE/ICSE Class 12th exams 2021. Go join the poll and let us know what you feel. You can also let us know in the comment section below:
In view of the prevailing situation, almost all the state education boards, CBSE and ICSE have postponed their Class 12 examinations, 2021. Similarly, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other National exam conducting institutions have also postponed the entrance exams for admissions to professional courses. As the conduct of Class 12 examinations impacts upon state board exams and other entrance exams across the country, and to reduce uncertainty among students it is desirable that a considered decision based on inputs of different state governments and UT administrations is taken about Class 12 CBSE examinations in the interest of all the students across the country.
(Follow india.com for latest updates on CBSE Class 12th board exams, CISCE Class 12th board exams and professional courses including NEET, JEE)