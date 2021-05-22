CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Union Education Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal will hold a meeting with state government education ministers and secretaries on May 23, Sunday wherein a decision regarding upcoming examinations, including CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 is likely to be taken. Nishank asserted that PM Modi has desired that any decision affecting the careers of students should be taken in wide consultations with all State Governments & Stakeholders. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 Latest News: Board Expected To Take Final Decision in Next 10 Days | 5 Updates For Students Here

Taking to Twitter, the Education minister asked parents, teachers, and students to send in their suggestions. The meeting will be held virtually at 11:30 AM. “The consultative process will be further strengthened through a high level meeting to be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh”, he tweeted, adding that former HRD ministers Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar will also attend the key meeting. Also Read - UPMSP Expected To Take Final Call on Holding Class 10, 12 Exams Anytime Soon. Read Latest Updates

The meeting comes amid growing speculation over the cancellation of the CBSE class 12 board exam 2021 in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in India. Earlier on May 17, Nishank had convened a similar meeting, however, no concrete decision was taken then.

The minister, earlier this week, interacted with education secretaries of all states virtually and reviewed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector. Besides, he also discussed the promotion of online education and the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP).

Meanwhile, advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, who has been raising students’ demands on social media asked Nishank to either award marks to students on the basis of internal assessment or online assessment.

“Sir all the students board Students University students need justice Internal assessment / online assessment for all is the need of the hour”, she tweeted. She also asked students to send their suggestions. “No offline exam Internal assessment for all”, she added.