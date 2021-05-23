New Delhi: The Union government on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting with state ministers to discuss whether or not to conduct the pending CBSE, CISCE Class 12 board exam 2021 as well as other entrance exams to professional courses. The national-level meeting was chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Minister of Women and Child Development and Textiles Smriti Irani, and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar among others. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Students Share Their Pain Through Memes Post High-Level Meet

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal opened the forum and discussed the importance of the Class XII Board exams and the All India Entrance exams in “shaping the future and defining the careers of students”. The minister said keeping in view the present circumstances we decided to cancel the CBSE Board examinations of Class X and evaluate through internal assessment “but Class-XII examinations are very important to decide the future of a student”. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Meeting Fruitful, Final Decision at The Earliest, Says RP Nishank

“…the entire country has come together to ensure the safety and academic welfare of the students and smooth functioning of the education system… despite challenges posed by Covid-19, the Government has left no stone unturned to successfully bring education to online mode. He said that the homes were converted into schools,” Pokhriyal said, according to a release issued by the Press Information Bureau. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Exam 2021: Check Full List of 20 Major Subjects For CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021

While no final decision was reached in the meeting, feedback of the meeting will be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office and a final call on the Class 12 exam dates is likely to be taken on June 1. The board exams are expected to be conducted by the last week of June as all states, barring only Delhi, favoured exams of major subject papers.

“While summing up, Union Defence Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh thanked all the participants for putting forth their positive suggestions on the proposals for conducting examinations. He requested States and UTs to submit other suggestions, if any, to the Ministry of Education by this Tuesday i.e. 25th May. The Ministry will consider all those suggestions and take a final decision soon, he added. He reiterated that the priority of the Government is to conduct all the examinations in a safe and secure environment,” the release stated.

Click HERE to read the official release published by the Press Information Bureau.