New Delhi: Amid growing demand for cancellation of Class 12 Board exams 2021 in the wake of the surging coronavirus cases across the country, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will hold a crucial meeting on May 17. Reports claimed that Nishank might take a final call regarding the conduction of class 12 boards after interacting with education secretaries of all states on Monday. In the virtual meeting, the minister will review the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector. Besides, he will also discuss the promotion of online education and the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP).

"Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will meet virtually all state education secretaries on Monday. The top agenda of the meeting will be COVID -19 pandemic and its impact on education, promotion of online education, implementation of the New Education policy and preparation made by states," education ministry sources told ANI.

In the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, the Union Education Ministry last month cancelled the Class 10 CBSE board exam and postponed the CBSE board exam of Class 12, that were scheduled to begin from May 4, 2021.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education and CBSE had rubbished reports which claimed that the board is planning to scrap/ cancel class 12 board exams. “Discussions regarding the same are still underway. No such decision has been taken regarding CBSE class 12 examinations as being speculated in certain sections of media. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public”, a Ministry official said.

A CBSE official had also dismissed reports saying that any decision taken in this matter (cancellation of class 12 exams) will be officially communicated to the public.

Yesterday, a petition was also filed in Supreme Court seeking the cancellation of Class 12 board examination. “Conducting Class 12 board examination is not possible because of surging COVID-19 cases. Even online or offline examination not feasible because of the pandemic. Delay in the declaration of Class 12 results will hamper students taking admission in foreign universities”, the plea filed by advocate Mamta Sharma read.

“CBSE and CISCE must devise an object methodology to declare the results within specified time otherwise it will affect around 12 lakh students,” it added.