New Delhi: Ahead of the high-level meeting with Union Education Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be holding a live interaction on Saturday evening to seek suggestions from students, teachers and parents regarding the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 and entrance examinations. The live virtual interaction will be held via Instagram Live at 7 PM today.

Ahead of his interaction, the Delhi education minister asked students, parents and teachers to drop their suggestions and questions on Twitter to discuss the possibilities of conducting 12th board exams and entrance tests.

"Centre Govt. has invited all education ministers to discuss possibilities to conduct 12th Board & entrance exams. I would request teachers/parents/students to give suggestions here, so that best decision can be made considering the future of our students," Sisodia tweeted.

“I will also have a series of discussions with teachers and principals from Govt and Pvt Schools on how to conduct exams under the current circumstances. If you have any suggestions please send them by today evening,” he added.

Dy CM & Edu Minister @msisodia will do an Instagram Live to seek suggestions from students and teachers on how to conduct 12th Board exams under current circumstances. Do join at 7 PM pic.twitter.com/ZkEUh7teFG — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) May 22, 2021

Union Education Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal announced today that he will a hold a meeting with state government education ministers and secretaries on May 23, Sunday to discuss upcoming examinations, including CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021.

“The consultative process will be further strengthened through a high level meeting to be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh”, he tweeted, adding that former HRD ministers Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar will also attend the key meeting.

“Friends, I need “YOUR” valuable suggestions too. You can send them on my twitter handle,” he asserted.

The meeting comes amid growing speculation over the cancellation of the CBSE class 12 board exam 2021 in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in India. Earlier on May 17, Nishank had convened a similar meeting, however, no concrete decision was taken then.