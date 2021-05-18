New Delhi: The fate of lakh of students are still hanging in balance as the CBSE and the Education Ministry are yet to take a final decision on holding class 12 board exams 2021. Earlier last month, the board, in the wake of the second wave of coronavirus had announced the postponement of the CBSE board exam of Class 12, which was scheduled to begin from May 4, 2021. While deferring the crucial examinations, the board had said it will review the situation on June 1 and a notice of at least 15 days will be given to candidates before the start of the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result 2021 DELAYED. Here's When Students Can Expect It Now

Students and their parents have been requesting the government to take a final call on the conduction of boards as their decision will directly impact their admission in colleges, both in India and abroad. If reports are to be believed, in January 2021 nearly 11 lakh students have enrolled in universities abroad. The number is likely to increase this year as several students, last year, had deferred their plan to pursue higher education in foreign countries following COVID-induced lockdown around the world. The rise in the number of applicants will lead to tougher competition, apparently creating more trouble for Indian students.

Talking about the issue to a leading portal, Adarsh Khandelwal, Co-Founder, Collegify pointed out that the delay in Class 12 board exams will waste the time of students they had to devote solely for the foreign university application process.

“Now, with an unclear Class 12 board exam date (presumed to be post-June-July) and many universities beginning their Fall semesters in August-September, there is concern over an even later release of the results that would clash with college matriculation dates,”India Today quoted Khandelwal as saying.

Earlier, India Wide Parents Association (IWPA) in a letter to PMO had asked the government to take a decision on Class 12 boards immediately. “It is going to have an immense negative impact on the mental health of students. Also, there is a chance that their entire year will be wasted. Students are studying in Class 12 for more than one and half years now. It is high time the government gives them attention and takes decision immediately without any further delay”, the parents association said.