New Delhi: The fate of lakh of students, slated to undertake CBSE class 12 board exam 2021, hangs in balance as they still wait for the government and the Central Board to take a final decision on holding examinations. The Education Minister, last month, had canceled class 10 exams and postponed the class 12 boards due to the COVID-19 situation in the country and had stated that a final decision will be taken by June 1.

"A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," the board had said while announcing the postponement.

Concerned about the exponential rise in coronavirus cases, some students have asked the board to cancel class 12 exams. Students also took to the micro-blogging platform to press their demands. They also started campaigns like #cancel12thboardexams2021 and #Saveboardstudents. check some of their tweets here:

🚨. TOGETHER WE WIN 🚨 No of tweets we will tweet Today And tomorrow to get exams cancelled: pic.twitter.com/zNJssH4LBB — Abhishek Tiwari (@Abhishe70042120) May 17, 2021

Sisodia Backs Students Demands

Apart from students, Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia had also requested the government to promote Class 12 students on the basis of internal assessment and pre-board exams.

“Similar to what was done for Class 10 students, I appeal to the government to promote Class 12 students on the basis of internal assessment and pre-board exams. It is very important to stay at homes during these troubled times,” Sisodia had said. He had made the request on the day when CBSE had announced cancellation of class 10 boards and postponement of intermediate exams.

All Eyes on Education Minister’s Crucial Meet

Meanwhile, all eyes are set on the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishanks’s crucial meeting wherein he might take a final call regarding the conduction of class 12 boards. He will interact with education secretaries of all states today.

In the virtual meeting, the minister will review the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector. Besides, he will also discuss the promotion of online education and the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP).

Plea in Supreme Court Seeking Cancellation of Boards

Advocate Mamta Sharma had filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of class 12 board examinations. “Conducting Class 12 board examination is not possible because of surging COVID-19 cases. Even online or offline examination not feasible because of the pandemic. Delay in the declaration of class 12 results will hamper students taking admission in foreign universities”, her petition read.