New Delhi: As the chorus for cancellation of upcoming class 12 board exams 2021 grew louder in the wake of rising coronavirus cases across the country, sources in the Ministry of Education have reportedly said that chances are high that the examinations could be scrapped. "Given the current situation, there is a possibility of scrapping the exams altogether. CBSE will review the situation and probably would have to work out an alternative assessment scheme for the Class 12 students", Times of India quoted a senior ministry official as saying. A senior CBSE official asserted that it is unlikely that exams are going to be conducted anytime soon in the current situation.

Echoing similar sentiments, Ashok Pandey, director, Ahlcon Group of Schools, told the daily that exams can not be conducted in June. However, former CBSE chairperson Ashok Ganguly exuded confidence that the situation would improve and class 12 board exams 2021 can be held in July. On the other hand, other experts advised the board to conduct exams in online mode.

Notably, a number of students on micro-blogging site Twitter had urged the Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ to either defer the exams or calculate their marks on the basis of the assessment plan of class 10. Using the hashtag #saveboardstudents, class 12 students have launched an online campaign to press their demands.

“It is impossible for us to write boards this year…please evaluate us just like the 10th graders,” a student said. “Other countries have cancelled all exams, but our Indian government is not cancelling exams. Please take the right decision by thinking about students’ present situation”, another student tweeted.

Board to Make Final Announcement on June 1

The government, last month, had postponed intermediate examinations saying that it would be held later and that the situation would be reviewed on 1 June by the Board.

“A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations. The board will also issue a revised schedule for Class 12th board exams on June 1”, it had said.

A CBSE top official has stated that they are keeping a close eye on the situation. “All factors are being considered before taking a final call”, he added.

Karnataka Postpones Class 10 Exams Again