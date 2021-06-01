CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is expected to announce the government’s final decision on whether to conduct class 12 board exams amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier last month, after a high-level meeting, ‘Nishank’ had stated there was a broad consensus among states about conducting Class 12 board exams and an informed, collaborative decision would be taken by June 1. He had asserted that the Centre will take a decision on the matter soon and announce it at the earliest keeping students’ safety in mind. Also Read - Supreme Court Makes Big Remark on Holding CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board Exam 2021

Earlier on Monday, the Centre had informed the Supreme Court it will take a final decision within the next two days on whether to conduct class 12 board exams amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Representing the government, Attorney General KK Venugopal told this to a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari which had asked the Centre to give tangible reasons if they decide to depart from the last year’s policy, wherein the remaining board exams were cancelled due to the outbreak of deadly coronavirus. “No issue. You take the decision. You are entitled to it. If you are departing from the policy of last year, then you must give tangible reasons for it, the bench told Venugopal”, the bench said yesterday. On April 14, the CBSE had announced the cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of class 12 exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases. Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board Exams: Give 'Good Reasons' For Deviating From Last Year's Plan, SC to Centre; Next Hearing on June 3 | Highlights

07:29 AM: An RSS-affiliated body on education on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ensure that the exams are held and suggested various options including changing the pattern to objective and allowing students to solve question papers at home or take exams of only 2-3 subjects.

