New Delhi: All eyes are set on the Supreme Court as it will hear a petition seeking cancellation of Class 12 board exams 2021 due to the second wave of coronavirus. Filed by Advocate Mamata Sharma, the petition urges the court to direct the CBSE, CISCE and the central government to devise an “objective methodology” to evaluate the result of Class 12 students within a specific time frame. “Conducting Class 12 board examinations online or offline not feasible because of an unprecedented pandemic. Delay in the declaration of Class 12 results will hamper students taking admission to foreign universities. CBSE and CISCE must devise an object methodology to declare the results within the specified time else it will affect nearly 12 lakh students”, the petition reads. Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari will hear the plea today. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Karnataka Likely to Opt For Option 2 For II PU Exams

10:20 AM: The case is amongst the first listed. The hearing will begin at 10:30 am.

10:00 AM: On May 25, the state governments had already submitted their suggestions regarding the examination, as directed by Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

09:30 AM: A bench of justices A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari will hear the matter shortly.

09:02 AM: On May 23, after the over-two-hour meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that a decision regarding CBSE, CISCE class 12 board exams will be taken at the earliest.

08:59 AM: Students are hopeful that the top court will take a decision in their favour and cancel board exams 2021 due to the pandemic.

08:48 AM: Earlier, the CBSE had sought suggestions from every state with regards to the present pandemic situation. Reports have said that it may officially announce the date of examination for Class 12 on June 1.

08:43 AM: Ahead of the scheduled hearing, petitioner and advocate Mamata Sharma said that she will ask the apex court to pass uniform directions on the cancellation of exams across the country.

08:28 AM: Over 300 students had written to Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana to quash the proposal regarding physical conduct of examination and provide for alternative assessment scheme similar to last year.

08:25 AM: The CBSE has proposed conducting the exams between July 15-August 26 and the result to be declared in September. The board also proposed two options—- conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centres or conducting shorter duration exams at respective schools where students are enrolled.

08:20 AM: Here’s the petition filed by advocate Mamata Sharma in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of class 12 boards.

The exams were scheduled to be conducted in May-June and were postponed in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSE had already canceled class 10 board exams and announced an alternative marking policy.