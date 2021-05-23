New Delhi: Ahead of the government’s high-level meeting at 11:30 AM on Sunday, demands for cancelling CBSE, ICSE Class 12 board exams grew louder. A section of students has started several Twitter campaigns with #CancelBoardExams and #CancelExamSaveStudents to intensify their demands. While many have argued that the situation is not favourable to conduct board exams 2021 in offline mode, other students asserted that if classes could be held online, so can examinations. Also Read - CBSE, ICSE Class 12 Board Exams: Ministers in Huddle, All Eyes Set on Key Meet Today | LIVE

"We are simply putting student and parents life at risk. Allot marks based on school exams. If students want to improve marks can go for improvement. Risk will be reduced. A college admission will be based on the entrance exams only. I hope government will understand", a student tweeted.

Another student said that the government is forcing them against their wish. "One side you (government) are alerting us from third-wave and on the other hand you are forcing us to face it against our wish", he wrote on Twitter.

#cancelboardexams @narendramodi Take Online Exam Or Find Other Ways To Evaluate. It’s Very Hard Time For Us. We Also Understand That It’s Hard For You To Take Decision Regarding Upcoming Board Exams But We Believe That You Will Take A Decision Which Will Be Helpful For Everyone pic.twitter.com/DioFagZdCk — patel abhay (@patelab93681032) May 23, 2021

Students are so depressed they have their lives in risk but still @EduMinOfIndia wants to conduct exams it is so unfair ….

And government must cancel the exams ….. #cancelboardexams#cancelboardexams #CancelExamsSaveStudents #CBSE pic.twitter.com/CUiucdDfEh — سندیپ کمار 🏹❣️ (@ksandeep_2403) May 23, 2021

“The situation is too dangerous…and it’s already too late…so the postponement is not the right decision….Please take decision in students favour and cancel our board exam…students are too depressed”, one of the students tweeted.

Meanwhile, India.com conducted a Twitter poll, asking should CBSE/ICSE Class 12 board exams be held? While more than 77 per cent of participants voted in favour of the cancellation of exams, 21 per cent of respondents want the exams to be conducted.

You can still cast your vote and drop in your suggestions regarding the conduction of CBSE/ICSE Class 12 exams 2021.

CBSE Proposes 2 Options

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has proposed 2 options to the Education Ministry for conducting the Class 12 Board exams.

Under the first option, the CBSE has proposed exams for major subjects at designated centres. The second option is holding exams for the major subject exams at candidates’ respective schools, instead of designated centres. The board has stated that marks for minor subjects can be awarded on the basis of performance in major subjects.