New Delhi: All eyes are set on the Supreme Court as it will hear a petition seeking cancellation of Class 12 board exams 2021 due to the second wave of coronavirus. Filed by Advocate Mamata Sharma, the petition urges the court to direct the CBSE, CISCE and the central government to devise an “objective methodology” to evaluate the result of Class 12 students within a specific timeframe. “Conducting Class 12 board examination is not possible because of surging COVID-19 cases. Even online or offline examinations not feasible because of an unprecedented pandemic. Delay in the declaration of Class 12 results will hamper students taking admission to foreign universities. CBSE and CISCE must devise an object methodology to declare the results within the specified time otherwise it will affect around 12 lakh students”, the petition reads. Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari will hear the plea today. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Karnataka Likely to Opt For Option 2 For II PU Exams

