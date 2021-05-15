New Delhi: Amid growing demand for cancellation of Class 12 Board exams 2021 in the wake of the surging coronavirus cases across the country, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank held a crucial meeting at 11 AM on Monday. The minister interacted with education secretaries of all states virtually and reviewed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector. Besides, he also discussed the promotion of online education and the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP). Following the meeting, speculations are rife that the board may announce a final decision on the conduction of the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 later in the day. In the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, the Union Education Ministry last month cancelled the Class 10 CBSE board exam and postponed the CBSE board exam of Class 12, that was scheduled to begin from May 4, 2021. Also Read - Will CBSE Announce Decision on Class 12 Board Exams Today? Here's All You Need to Know

#ModijiCancel12thBoards, CancelExamsSaveStudents Trend on Twitter

Using hashtags #Modijicancel12thboards and #CancelExamsSaveStudents, students have launched an online campaign to press their demands.

One of the students said that it is crime to keep Class 12 students in uncertainty with so much chaos around. “Please cancel the board exams and release us from this mental torture. Only the ones affected and those who have lost their loved ones can understand the real pain,” he tweeted.

India Wide Parents’ Association writes to Prime Minister’s Office @PMOIndia

‘No Decision on Cancellation of Exams Yet’

Earlier, the Ministry of Education and CBSE had rubbished reports which claimed that the board is planning to scrap/ cancel class 12 board exams. “Discussions regarding the same are still underway. No such decision has been taken regarding CBSE class 12 examinations as being speculated in certain sections of media. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public”, a Ministry official said.

A CBSE official had also dismissed reports saying that any decision taken in this matter (cancellation of class 12 exams) will be officially communicated to the public.

‘Devise an object methodology to declare the results’

Yesterday, a petition was also filed in Supreme Court seeking the cancellation of Class 12 board examination. “Conducting Class 12 board examination is not possible because of surging COVID-19 cases. Even online or offline examination not feasible because of the pandemic. Delay in the declaration of Class 12 results will hamper students taking admission in foreign universities”, the plea filed by advocate Mamta Sharma read.

“CBSE and CISCE must devise an object methodology to declare the results within specified time otherwise it will affect around 12 lakh students,” it added.