New Delhi: A high-level meeting of state Education Ministers and state Education Secretaries to discuss the conduct of examinations for Class 12 Board Exams 2021 and entrance exams for professional courses like NEET, JEE Main will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday. The virtual meeting will begin at 11:30 AM in the presence of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Union Minister for Women and Child, Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar. Also Read - Students React After RP Nishank Seeks Suggestion on CBSE, ICSE Pending Class 12 Board Exams | LIVE

07:43 AM: Ahead of the meeting, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has proposed 2 options to the Education Ministry for conducting the Class 12 Board exams. Under the first option, the CBSE has proposed exams for major subjects at designated centres. The second option is holding exams for the major subject exams at candidates’ respective schools, instead of designated centres. The board has stated that marks for minor subjects can be awarded on the basis of performance in major subjects.

07:42 AM: Yesterday, Nishank in a tweet had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has desired that any decision that affects students has to be taken after consultation with states and the education stakeholders – teachers, parents and students. The Education Minister had also asked parents, teachers and students to send their suggestions. “Friends, I need your valuable suggestions…You can send them on my Twitter handle,” he had tweeted.