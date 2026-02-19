Home

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 LIVE: CBSE 12th Cost Accounting Paper today; check reporting time, dress code, what’s allowed and what’s not, exam day guidelines

CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to hold the CBSE Class 12 Cost Accounting Board Exams 2026 today.

Students on their way back home after giving the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 board exam, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)

CBSE Class 12th Cost Accounting Board Exam 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to hold the CBSE Class 12 Cost Accounting Board Exams 2026 today, February 19, 2026. The CBSE Class 12 Cost Accounting Board Exam will begin at 10:30 AM and end at 1:30 PM. The Class 12 exams will end on April 9. The board had cautioned students to reach their examination centres by 10 am keeping in mind the local conditions, traffic, weather conditions and distance. The Class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams began on Tuesday with over 46 lakh students appearing at over 8,000 centres across the country and abroad, officials said.

