CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 LIVE: CBSE 12th Physical Education Paper today; paper pattern, student's reaction, exam day guidelines, prohibited items

CBSE Class 12th board exam 2026: The CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Board Exam will begin at 10:30 AM and end at 1:30 PM.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 LIVE: CBSE 12th Physical Education Paper today; paper pattern, student's reaction, exam day guidelines, prohibited items
CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to hold the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Board Exams 2026 today, February 18, 2026. The CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Board Exam will begin at 10:30 AM and end at 1:30 PM. While the Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, the Class 12 exams will end on April 9. The board had cautioned students to reach their examination centres by 10 am keeping in mind the local conditions, traffic, weather conditions and distance. The Class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams began on Tuesday with over 46 lakh students appearing at over 8,000 centres across the country and abroad, officials said.

Live Updates

  • Feb 18, 2026 7:58 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2026 LIVE: CBSE 12th exam Permitted, Allowed, and Restricted Items

    Students are permitted to carry a blue or black ballpoint pen, a pencil, an eraser, & a transparent geometry set. They are prohibited from carrying any type of electronic devices (cellular telephones, smart watches, calculators, Bluetooth devices), books, notes, loose-leaf paper and food; students are also prohibited from sharing stationery during the exam.

  • Feb 18, 2026 7:37 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 LIVE: CBSE 12th Physical Education Paper reporting time

    The board had cautioned students to reach their examination centres by 10 am keeping in mind the local conditions, traffic, weather conditions and distance.

    • Feb 18, 2026 7:00 AM IST

      CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 LIVE: CBSE 12th Physical Education Paper timing

      The CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Board Exam will begin at 10:30 AM and end at 1:30 PM.

    • Feb 18, 2026 6:42 AM IST

      CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 LIVE: CBSE 12th Physical Education Paper today

      The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to hold the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Board Exams 2026 today, February 18, 2026

