CBSE Class 12 Datesheet 2023-24: Check Previous 5 Years Physics Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme

CBSE has made the CBSE Class 12 examination sample papers for 2023-2024 available to students, along with the corresponding marking scheme

CBSE Class 12th Board Exam Datesheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is responsible for conducting the Class 12 Physics board examination. CBSE Class 12 students preparing for the 2023-24 board exams are eagerly awaiting further information regarding the exam schedule from the CBSE. While the board has already announced the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will start on February 15, 2024, the complete subject-wise date sheet is yet to be announced on its website – cbse.gov.in.

CBSE has made the CBSE Class 12 examination sample papers for 2023-2024 available to students, along with the corresponding marking scheme. Those preparing to take the exam can access and download these sample question papers from the official CBSE website, which is cbseacademic.nic.in. In this article, we will primarily discuss the CBSE Class 12 physics sample question paper 2023 and its marking scheme.

CBSE Class 12th Physics Sample Paper(2023-24): Know About Marking Scheme

There are 33 questions in all. All questions are compulsory.

The question paper has five sections: Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D, and Section E.

All the sections are compulsory.

Section A contains sixteen questions, twelve MCQ and four Assertion Reasoning based of 1 mark each, Section B contains five questions of two marks each, Section C contains seven questions of three marks each, Section D contains two case study based questions of four marks each and Section E contains three long answer questions of five marks each.

There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in one question in Section B, one question in Section C, one question in each CBQ in Section D and all three questions in Section E. You have to attempt only one of the choices in such questions. Use of calculators is not allowed.

CBSE Class 12th Physics Sample Paper(2022-23): Know About Marking Scheme

There are 35 questions in all. All questions are compulsory

The question paper has five sections: Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D, and Section E. All the sections are compulsory.

Section A contains eighteen MCQ of 1 mark each, Section B contains seven questions of two marks each, Section C contains five questions of three marks each, section D contains three long questions of five marks each and Section E contains two case study based questions of 4 marks each.

There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in section B, C, D, and E. You have to attempt only one of the choices in such questions. The use of calculators is not allowed.

CBSE Sample Paper 2023-2024: How to Download?

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseacademic.nic.in or cbse.gov.in .

or . Click on the “sample question papers” option available on the homepage.

Now click on the “SQP 2023-24” option. Now click on the “Class XII” option.

The CBSE subject-wise sample question papers for class 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the sample paper for future reference.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam Paper Pattern

The maximum mark for the Physics 2023 board exams is 70. The CBSE Class 12 Physics examination paper will be for a duration of three hours.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam: Important Guidelines For Students

No communication devices are allowed in the Examination Centre. Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination centre. Candidates will follow all instructions given on the Admit Card. The duration of each examination will be given on the date sheet and admit card.

For more updates, check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.

